The first minister has said she is "deeply concerned" about images from a County Tyrone GAA match on Sunday.

Dungannon Clarkes won their first Tyrone Football title in 64 years as they defeated holders Trillick 8-7 in a dramatic penalty shootout in Omagh.

Crowds came onto the pitch, leading to concerns about social distancing.

Arlene Foster said that despite the fact that the win was a "significant milestone for Dungannon, Covid-19 is no respecter of victories".

She said "other events" were being "responsible" and "sport and health will be the losers".

Mrs Foster added that Ulster GAA had "serious questions to answer".

The GAA has said up to 400 people, including essential match personnel, will be allowed to attend some GAA matches in Northern Ireland.

The BBC has approached Ulster GAA for comment.