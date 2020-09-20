A man has been shot in the arms and legs in a house in County Antrim.

The police described the incident in the village of Stranocum as a "paramilitary-style attack".

It happened at about 22:20 BST on Sunday night. Three men forced their way into a house and shot the victim.

"This is despicable and should not happen in civilised society," said PSNI Insp Stephen McCafferty. He appealed for anyone with information to contact the police.