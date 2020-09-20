Stranocum: Man shot in 'paramilitary-style attack'
A man has been shot in the arms and legs in a house in County Antrim.
The police described the incident in the village of Stranocum as a "paramilitary-style attack".
It happened at about 22:20 BST on Sunday night. Three men forced their way into a house and shot the victim.
"This is despicable and should not happen in civilised society," said PSNI Insp Stephen McCafferty. He appealed for anyone with information to contact the police.