Image caption The RNLI's summer lifeguard service has now ended

Swimmers and surfers along Northern Ireland's north coast have been urged to be extra vigilant as the summer lifeguard service has now ended.

The warning from Coleraine Coastguard comes after three swimmers got into difficulty at Castlerock beach on Saturday.

One swimmer made it to shore while the others were helped ashore by a local surfer.

They were assessed by coastguard officers and the NI Ambulance Service.

Coleraine Coastguard said the trio "were shocked but thankfully fit and well".

"Conditions on our beaches can change quickly and strong currents are currently running with the high tides," said Coleraine Coastguard.

"Now that the summer lifeguard service has ended around most of our beaches, we urge people to be extra vigilant when swimming or surfing.

"If you see anyone in difficulty, don't hesitate to dial 999 coastguard."

Shortly after the incident on Castlerock beach, Coleraine Coastguard said it was tasked to a vehicle caught in the incoming tide on Benone Strand.

The passengers were "safe and well" and the vehicle was recovered by a local service.