Public told to avoid harbour due to WW2 explosives
- 19 September 2020
The public are being asked to stay away from Ardglass harbour after the discovery of suspected historical explosives.
The PSNI has said two explosive shells washed up on the shore at the County Down fishing village.
They are believed to date from World War Two.
Army technical officers (ATO), who are responsible for bomb disposal, are on their way to the area.
Police have asked for the public to assist by avoiding Ardglass while the items are examined and recovered.