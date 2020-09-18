Five more patients across two hospitals in Northern Ireland have died following Covid-19 outbreaks on wards.

The Southern Trust said two patients had died in the haematology ward in Craigavon Hospital, after four had died on the same ward almost two weeks ago.

It also said three patients at Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry had died.

They were being treated on the male medical ward, where 11 patients had tested positive.

The trust also confirmed on Friday that 23 members of haematology staff at Craigavon Hospital have tested positive for Covid-19.

Another 45 staff are self-isolating after being identified as contacts.

At Daisy Hill, 21 staff from the male medical ward have also tested positive while another 67 staff contacts are off work and self-isolating.

The trust said it has sought independent advice from the Public Health Agency and Public Health England.