NI set for five new park and ride facilities

Image caption Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon visits the site of the planned Park and Ride facility for Downpatrick on the A7 Belfast Road, Downpatrick

The development of five park and ride services across Northern Ireland is entering its first phase, the infrastructure minister has said.

Making the announcement, Nichola Mallon said the projects would be advanced at locations in County Down and County Antrim.

When completed, the service will offer 2,030 spaces to commuters.

Ms Mallon said the move would help to deliver a "cleaner, greener environment".

"I have considered a number of factors such as the growing demand for park and ride facilities, existing public transport provision and land availability to assist me in reaching a decision to approve the first phase of park and rides for this year," she said.

The park and rides being developed are:

Newtownards

Comber

Cairnshill, Belfast

Downpatrick

Trooperslane, Carrickfergus

All of these are bus services, except for Trooperslane which uses rail.

"Together we can change the way we travel and help protect our environment. This is another step forward and I look forward to taking many more in the months ahead," said Ms Mallon.

She said she would be making further announcements in relation to park and rides in the near future.

A spokeswoman for the department said the site at Trooperslane was the most advanced, and construction work is due to commence in 2021.

The other sites are at "the early stages of development and delivery programmes have not yet been finalised".

The announcement of the development of the park and ride facilities follows other initiatives aimed at addressing commuting habits which have changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, a £1.1m extension to Belfast's M1 bus lanes was completed.

The infrastructure minister said it was "timely" as Northern Ireland moved into the Covid-19 recovery phase and more commuters started to return to work.

In May, Ms Mallon laid out plans to increase the amount of cycling in Northern Ireland.

As part of the budget for 2020/2021 announced in June, the minister included £4m for park and ride services.