Mourners at the funeral of veteran republican Bobby Storey who have been identified as potentially having breached coronavirus regulations have been asked to speak to police.

Police said they contacted a number of people, inviting them to attend voluntary interviews with officers at a local police station.

Those who have received the letters have 14 days to respond.

The funeral caused a damaging row in the Stormont Executive.

Hundreds of people lined the streets of west Belfast for the funeral in June and it was also attended by senior Sinn Féin representatives, including the Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill and the Finance Minister Conor Murphy.

Their attendance sparked a row at Stormont with other parties accusing Sinn Féin of breaching the coronavirus restrictions and undermining the executive's message on Covid-19.

Both Ms O'Neill and Mr Murphy have denied breaching social distancing measures while at the funeral.

The investigation into the events surrounding the funeral of Mr Storey is being led by Deputy Chief Constable Mark Webster of Cumbria Constabulary.

He has been tasked with investigating potential breaches of coronavirus health regulations.

DCC Webster said: "An initial number of letters were issued to individuals who were identified as having been present on 30 June in potential breach of the Health Protection Regulations."

More to follow.