Toome: Woman dies in County Antrim crash
- 17 September 2020
A woman has died after a road crash in Toome, County Antrim.
Police said two vehicles were involved in the collision at Roguery Road on Thursday morning.
The road remains closed and diversions are in place.
Officers have asked for anyone with information about the crash to contact them.