Image copyright Getty Images Image caption No more than six people from two households in the affected areas are allowed to gather in a private garden

The localised Covid-19 restrictions announced for parts of Northern Ireland have been made legally enforceable.

The restrictions were announced to help limit the virus' spread in the Belfast council area, Ballymena, BT28, BT29 and BT43.

More postcodes can now be added or removed as the pattern of the spread changes.

The Department of Health has worked with Ordnance Survey NI to produce an interactive map.

The map is available on the NI Direct website and will be updated weekly.

The regulations apply to anyone living in the named areas.

They allow no more than six people to gather in a private garden from no more than two households and rule out any mixing of households in private dwellings, with some exceptions.

The exceptions are:

Bubbling with one other household

Caring responsibilities including childcare

Building or maintenance work or the services of any trade or profession

A business operating from home

Supported living arrangements

Visits required for legal or medical purposes

A funeral

A house move

A marriage or civil partnerships where one partner is terminally ill

There's also guidance on travel, which is not legally enforceable.

Health Minister Robin Swann said that the decision to introduce localised restrictions was "not taken lightly".

"Keeping the population safe and healthy is my top priority and in order to limit the spread of Covid-19 we need to restrict contact between people, particularly within the restricted areas."