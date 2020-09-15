Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption The delivery van had been parked at the rear of the shop on Shaw's Road

Three masked men have stolen a large quantity of cigarettes from a delivery van parked outside a shop in west Belfast.

It happened at about 08:30 BST on Tuesday at the rear of a shop at Shaw's Road.

The men loaded the cigarettes into a small white van and black car before fleeing the scene, police said.

Police are linking the robbery to an earlier incident in which two vehicles were burnt out in west Belfast.

Det Sgt Sam McCallum said that incident had happened on Tuesday morning in the Rosnareen area of the city.

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Police are linking the robbery to the burning out of two cars earlier on Tuesday

"The first man was wearing a black jacket with red at the top of it, a black bucket hat, dark grey tracksuit bottoms and black and white trainers," Det Sgt McCallum said.

He added: "The second was dressed in a black hoodie, black bucket hat, black tracksuit bottoms and trainers, and the third man was wearing black bucket hat, black jacket with a grey hoodie, black trousers and white shoes."

Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.