Image caption The video appeared to show a young girl driving a lorry towards the M1 in County Tyrone

Police have arrested a man in an investigation into video footage that appeared to show a young girl driving a lorry towards the M1 motorway.

The clip, which was shared on social media, shows the child at the wheel of the lorry apparently driving on the A4 near Dungannon, County Tyrone.

Police have arrested a 49-year-old man on suspicion of a number of offences.

They said these included "aiding and abetting driving whilst disqualified by reason of age and cruelty to children".

The man has been released on bail pending further inquiries.