Two men, aged 35 and 34, have been arrested after a gun and ammunition were found in west Belfast.

The Paramilitary Crime Task Force was conducting an investigation into the criminal activities of the INLA.

A vehicle was stopped at the Falls Road at about 21:20 BST on Friday.

A property in Whiterock was then searched and the firearm and ammunition, which have been taken away for further forensic examination, were found.

The men were arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm and ammunition in suspicious circumstances. Both men remain in police custody.

Det Insp Hamilton said the seizure had "made the community of west Belfast, and indeed the wider community a safer place following this investigation."

"The Paramilitary Crime Task Force will continue to listen to the community and act on the information they provide," said Det Insp Hamilton.