Image copyright Getty Images

A New York-based technology business has announced 50 new jobs in Belfast.

Qarik provides cloud-based data management and analysis software development services.

Invest Northern Ireland has offered £325,000 in support.

The roles range from graduate to senior level and include software engineers.

Economy Minister Diane Dodds met the company's founders during a visit to the US in March.

"I am delighted that the discussions with Invest Northern Ireland, which started just over 12 months ago, have not only reached a positive conclusion, but that the company is already up and running with a team in place as part of its new research and delivery hub," she said.

"As well as roles at a senior level. the project also includes 10 positions specifically aimed at new graduates."

The Department for the Economy said the jobs will contribute £2.2 million in salaries each year to the local economy.

'Close ties to universities'

Co-founder Gavan Corr, who is originally from County Armagh, told BBC News NI he hopes the company can continue to grow.

"If we'd had this conversation a year ago we would have been targeting to have 20 people employed by Christmas 2020 but the company has grown very quickly," he said.

"This not only gives us confidence in our decision but optimism for future growth.

"We have very close ties to the universities and those ties for any company coming into Northern Ireland are absolutely critical."