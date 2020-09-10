Restrictions on visiting other households are to be reintroduced in parts of Northern Ireland after a rise in cases of coronavirus.

The new rules affect people in Ballymena, those who live in the Belfast council area and addresses with postcodes BT43, BT28 and BT29.

Those postcodes take in areas north east of Ballymena, and parts of Glenavy, Lisburn and Crumlin.

There will be some exemptions, including household "bubbles".

No more than six people from two households in the affected areas will be allowed to gather in a private garden.

The measures, which mark the first series of localised restrictions to be imposed in Northern Ireland since the lockdown in March, will take effect next week.

They are expected to be in place for at least a fortnight.

First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill outlined the restrictions as they led their first joint press conference together at Stormont for 73 days.

Mrs Foster urged people living in the affected areas to "please take action now and stop the spread of the virus".

