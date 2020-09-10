Image caption The film shows a boy at the wheel of a lorry

A video of a young boy apparently driving a lorry on a motorway is being investigated by police.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said the footage shows a boy "clearly under the age of gaining a valid driving licence driving a lorry while in the presence of an adult".

The section of the motorway is believed to be the M1 eastbound at Dungannon.

Police have asked anyone who recognises the boy or the voice on the video to contact them.