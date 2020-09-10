Image copyright Reuters Image caption NI's health minister said it was time "to limit contacts between people" after a rise in cases

Stormont ministers will meet later to consider a request from Health Minister Robin Swann for new restrictions after a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases.

Mr Swann called for "concrete" action, saying on Wednesday the time has come "to limit contacts between people".

Northern Ireland currently has the UK's highest rate of Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people.

Meanwhile Stormont sources told the BBC ministers are to consider reopening drinks-only pubs later this month.

It is understood the date of 21 September is being considered to allow pubs which do not serve food to resume trading.

If that date is agreed by the Stormont Executive at Thursday's meeting it would be the same day that non-food pubs would reopen in the Republic of Ireland..

However, the Irish government said that decision would be kept under review.

Representatives from the licensed trade in Northern Ireland have been lobbying Stormont ministers for a number of months to allow non-food pubs to reopen.

The reopening of drinks-only bars has been delayed a number of times.

'Worse position'

At a press briefing on Wednesday, Mr Swann and Northern Ireland's chief medical and scientific officers outlined their concerns about a recent sharp rise in infections.

Chief scientific officer Prof Ian Young said Northern Ireland's position was currently "worse than England, Scotland, Wales or the Republic of Ireland".

In the UK as a whole, the 14-day cumulative total of cases per 100,000 member of the population is approximately 22.

In Northern Ireland, the equivalent figure is in excess of 35 cases per 100,000 people.

Mr Swann told the same briefing that if a foreign country had Northern Ireland's Covid-19 figures, Stormont minsters "would be imposing quarantine" on anyone travelling from that state.

It's all a long way from the days of early summer when ministers lined up to announce a series of measures to ease the lockdown.

Northern Ireland's infection rate is now so high, people from here would be required to quarantine when they go to England, Scotland and Wales if we were not part of the UK.

Just as there have been localised lockdowns in Great Britain, our turn is coming.

Robin Swann would not spell out what measures he is recommending but they are likely to be concentrated on urban areas like Belfast and Craigavon in postcodes where the infection rate is highest.

Sources say house parties are a major concern and heavier penalties may be considered.

The health minister added more people from older age groups were now beginning to test positive and he warned the disease would again "spread to medically vulnerable".

"By now, we are all acutely aware of the particular dangers of that and the implications to our loved ones," Mr Swann said.

"We know tragically what happens when it slips through the many layers of protections and gets into our care homes and hospital wards."

However, the health minister's approach to the pandemic has been strongly criticised by the DUP's Sammy Wilson.

Mr Wilson issued a statement questioning why Mr Swann had commissioned a second Nightingale Hospital for Northern Ireland, when other parts of the health service were struggling.

"Despite the fact that only 2.6% of ICU beds are occupied by people suffering from Covid-19 and the number of people hospitalised as a result of the virus is below 30, the health minister has now decided to spend more money, devote more resources and tie up more doctors and nurses with another Nightingale Hospital at Whiteabbey," Mr Wilson said.

The DUP MP added that some family doctors had been reallocated to Covid wards "where they have little or no work to do" while many patients faced difficulties getting a GP appointment.

Mr Wilson claimed Mr Swann gave the impression that Covid-19 was his "only priority" and accused him of making statements that "give the impression that to put your nose outside the door is almost to invite immediate death".

When asked about Mr Wilson's statement at Wednesday's briefing, Mr Swann said he had not read the comments and would he "lower" himself to comment on them.