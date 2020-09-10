Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Potential breaches of coronavirus regulations at Bobby Storey's funeral on 30 June caused a row at Stormont

The DUP has criticised the Police Ombudsman for "a failure" to investigate how the PSNI handled the funeral of ex-IRA leader Bobby Storey.

Sinn Féin politicians were among hundreds who attended, despite Covid-19 restrictions.

NI's chief constable said police had forwarded a complaint from a member of the public regarding police actions leading up to the funeral on 30 June.

But the Police Ombudsman said it was not currently investigating the issue.

"We have not received any complaints from anyone with direct experience of the policing of a funeral in relation to Covid regulations, and are not currently investigating this issue," said a spokesperson.

DUP MLA and NI Policing Board member Joanne Bunting said it was "a weak defence for not acting".

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Sinn Féin's leader and deputy leader attended the funeral, along with former leader Gerry Adams (centre)

Following a meeting with Police Ombudsman Marie Anderson on Tuesday, the East Belfast representative said: "The PSNI must be held fully accountable not just for proactive steps its officers take but for clear failures to act when public safety is at stake."

She said there was "deep unease" among many of those who elected her over "the Police Ombudsman's failure to provide scrutiny of PSNI inaction against large republican funerals which breached lockdown restrictions".

"This is in contrast to the commissioned PONI investigation into police practice which led to the issuing of fixed penalty notices at Black Lives Matter protests during the same period," she added.

"Such inconsistency does little to restore confidence in the role or added value of the Police Ombudsman's Office."

Following the funeral, Chief Constable Simon Byrne requested an external senior police officer oversee an investigation into potential breaches of Covid-19 restrictions.

Mark Webster, Cumbria Constabulary's deputy chief constable, was appointed to oversee and direct the PSNI's investigation into potential breaches of Covid-19 restrictions and also help review events leading up to the date of the funeral.