Image copyright PA Media Image caption Colum Eastwood said the UK bill threatens trust in establishing future free trade agreements

The UK internal market bill represents a "significant breach of obligations" under the withdrawal agreement, according to SDLP leader Colum Eastwood.

The Foyle MP said the legislation "fundamentally and fatally" undermined the NI protocol, and trust between the UK and EU negotiators.

The UK bill modifies the Brexit deal signed in January.

Mr Eastwood said it confers "pariah state status" on the UK government.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the bill would "ensure the integrity of the UK internal market".

One of the proposals is for no new checks on goods moving from Northern Ireland to Great Britain.

"It is not simply a 'limited and specific' breach of international law but offers sweeping unilateral powers of interpretation," said.

He adds that it puts "to rest any argument about the value of free trade agreements with other countries because no-one will want to deal with a man or a government with such an adversarial relationship with the truth.

"Senior members of the United States Congress have already indicated as much."

The SDLP leader said he would "work in coalition with progressive parties at Westminster to undo the immense damage threatened here".

Speaking earlier at the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee, Lord Hain criticised NI Secretary Brandon Lewis, who told the Commons on Tuesday that the government would be breaking international law in a "specific and limited way" with the new bill.

Lord Hain, a predecessor in the role, said Mr Lewis needed to behave like an honest broker by "obeying the law".

"If he says he's prepared to break international law, why would anybody else think he would uphold the Good Friday Agreement which is itself subject to international law as it forms part of a treaty," the Labour peer said