Image caption Prince William has made a one-day stop in Northern Ireland to thank emergency service workers

The Duke of Cambridge has thanked the members of Northern Ireland's emergency services during a visit to Belfast.

Prince William was speaking to members of the police, fire and ambulance services during a visit to the Police Service of Northern Ireland's (PSNI) Garnerville academy.

He is also meeting with the chiefs of each service as well as members of the PSNI's peer support team.

The prince is on a one-day visit to the city.

His visit began at the training college in east Belfast on Wednesday morning.

With 9 September designated '999' day, the duke took the opportunity to thank Northern Ireland's emergency responders during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Covid-19 workloads

He asked especially about the pressure their increased workload put on their families and how they were being looked after and protected from infection.

He also met student police officer and PSNI volunteers who are part of a support scheme, allowing staff to encourage and support each other during and after emergency situations.

Image caption Prince William was at the Police Training College at Garnerville in east Belfast

The prince passed a few minutes sitting with some of them as they underwent their training and hearing about the situations they have encountered.

Twenty PSNI officers and staff are taking part in a pilot scheme.

He also met a five-month-old Irish setter puppy called Tara who is training as an assist dog for sufferers of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.