Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Mr Frampton is a three-time world champion

Boxer Carl Frampton was allegedly never paid as a director of a new promotional company he signed up to with ex-manager Barry McGuigan, a court has heard.

The two former world champion boxers are contesting a multimillion-pound case over business affairs after their relationship broke down.

Mr Frampton is suing Mr McGuigan over alleged withheld earnings, while Mr McGuigan alleges a breach of contract in separate proceedings in London.

Both men deny each other's allegations.

Mr Frampton claimed he was promised a 30% share of profits from the venture.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Barry McGuigan arriving at Belfast High Court on Wednesday

The Belfast boxer also claimed it was difficult to discuss money and sponsorship issues with Mr McGuigan.

"He would say things like you don't want to be a race car driver," Mr Frampton told the High Court in Belfast.

The 33-year-old boxer is suing Mr McGuigan, his wife Sandra McGuigan and Cyclone Promotions (UK) Ltd, claiming a failure to pay purse fees from his bouts.

Mr McGuigan was a director of Cyclone Promotions UK Ltd and the claim also involves broadcasting rights, ticket sales and merchandising from some of Mr Frampton's highest-profile fights.

The two sporting stars formed a hugely successful relationship before they split in 2017.

Mr Frampton is facing a counter-claim in London for alleged breach of contract over his departure from Cyclone.

His case centres on an alleged conflict of interests in Mr McGuigan's dual role as manager and promoter.

On day two of the hearing in Belfast, the court heard a NI-based Cyclone company was set up in 2013, with Mr Frampton named among its directors.

Mr Frampton said he was convinced to leave a rival promoter and "go his own way" with Mr McGuigan.

'Everything done on trust'

"Barry made it clear we would set up our own company [and] you will get 30% of the profits," he said.

Nothing was put in writing because everything was done on trust, according to Mr Frampton.

Asked by his barrister Gavin Millar QC how the new venture was presented to the boxing world, he replied: "Mr McGuigan made it clear I was now part of Cyclone Promotions, not only a boxer but part of the promotions."

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Carl Frampton arrives at Belfast High court with his legal counsel John Finucane on Wednesday

Mr Frampton explained the new company planned to put on a lot of shows in Northern Ireland with him topping the bill.

"They were pretty passionate about that and how successful it was going to be," he said.

"It sounds absurd, but we were going to be big time in this boxing game.

"You have Top Rank, Eddie Hearn, there were suggestions we were going to be matching them and be big in the States as well."

Mr Millar then asked: "In this capacity as director were any payments ever made to you as a director?"

The boxer replied: "No."

He also claimed he received no payments as an employee of the company.

The hearing continues.