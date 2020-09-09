Image copyright Bruce Gardiner-Crehan Image caption The Holyland area is normally home to Belfast's largest student population

Five people have been arrested in south Belfast following reports of a number of incidents in the Holyland area of south Belfast.

Police said they were responding to reports of young people gathering in residential addresses, playing music loudly and drinking in the street.

An 18-year-old man was arrested and subsequently charged with disorderly behaviour.

Four other men, aged, 21, 25, 28 and 35, were also arrested.

Police said they signalled a car that was being driven erratically to stop.

Chief Inspector Gavin Kirkpatrick said: "Before the vehicle came to a complete stop, the driver climbed out of their seat and dived into the rear of the vehicle.

"Thanks to the quick action of police, they stopped the car safely and have arrested four males on suspicion of a number of offences including driving while unfit, taking and driving away, disorderly behaviour, criminal damage, obstructing and resisting police.

"We have already warned young people that while we do not want to see anyone gaining a criminal record, that's the very real prospect for the five people arrested in the early hours of this morning.

"Police will continue to respond to every report and every incident in a proportionate manner.

"That can mean issuing a penalty notice, a community restorative notice, or in the case of the behaviour of some students, referrals to their educational establishment, and this could have a significant impact on their educational career."