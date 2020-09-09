Image copyright PSNI

A man has died following a road traffic collision on Armagh Road in Moy, County Tyrone.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 23:45 BST on Tuesday.

Police said a lorry and a blue Seat car were involved in the two-vehicle collision.

The man, who was driving the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers were taken to hospital where they are being treated for their injuries.

The PSNI is appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash, or who has dash cam footage to contact them.

The Armagh Road is expected to remain closed for a number of hours on Wednesday morning as officers conduct their enquiries.

Diversions are in place.