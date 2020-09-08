Image copyright PA Media Image caption Economy Minister Diane Dodds says she hopes drink-only pubs in NI can be given a new indicative date to reopen

The Stormont Executive has not received a response following its request to the Treasury to extend the furlough scheme.

Finance Minister Conor Murphy wrote to Chancellor Rishi Sunak last week to make the request.

On Tuesday, Economy Minister Diane Dodds said there had not been a response yet but it was "early days".

More than 200,000 workers were placed on furlough in Northern Ireland when the lockdown took effect in March.

The government's coronavirus furlough scheme began winding down last week, with companies using the scheme now having to contribute to workers' wages before it ends in October.

Green light for pubs?

On Monday, the NI Assembly also supported calls for the scheme to be extended - but the government has repeatedly ruled this out.

Department for the Economy officials have previously warned the end of the furlough scheme could cause more difficulties for employment in Northern Ireland.

Appearing at a Stormont press conference on Tuesday, Mrs Dodds warned Northern Ireland could "not afford another lockdown".

Image copyright PA Media Image caption At present, pubs and hotel bars in Northern Ireland can only fully open if they serve food

She also confirmed the executive was continuing discussions about providing drink-only pubs in Northern Ireland with a new indicative date to reopen.

About 600 pubs in Northern Ireland that do not serve food are awaiting the green light to open, due to a rise in transmission of the virus.

However, she stressed that following public health guidelines remained as "important as ever".

Mrs Dodds also gave details of two new support schemes run by Invest NI to help businesses affected by Covid-19.

Businesses will be able to apply for a grant of up to £20,000 to help retailers and wholesalers adapt to sell online.

A total of £1m has been allocated to fund these grants.

Applications will open on Wednesday for loans from a £5m equity investment fund targeted at early stage small and medium-sized businesses.

It is focused on sectors including advanced manufacturing, digital technologies, life and health sciences and cyber security.

Image caption Mrs Dodds and Kevin Holland of Invest NI gave details of the new support schemes on Tuesday

Economy Minister Diane Dodds said: "The Digital Selling Capability Grant is specifically aimed at helping retail and wholesale businesses better access consumer demand and grow online sales.

"The Equity Investment Fund will provide access to finance for high growth potential SMEs.

"The funding landscape has changed since Covid-19 and brought with it many challenges for early stage businesses," she added.

Kevin Holland, chief executive of Invest NI, said: "These two new recovery schemes are part of a range of solutions we are putting in place to help businesses progress recovery plans, strengthen supply chains, develop new products and access finance."

Invest NI is continuing to work to get other schemes operational as quickly as possible to help businesses that need more support, he added.

Mrs Dodds also said her department was working to develop a programme for apprentices in Northern Ireland, that would allow those eligible to claim one-off awards of up to £50,000.