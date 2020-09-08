Court hears Frampton-McGuigan breakdown details

Image copyright BBC Sport Image caption Carl Frampton split with Barry McGuigan's Cyclone Promotions in August 2017

A Belfast court has heard details of how the relationship between the boxer Carl Frampton and his former manager Barry McGuigan broke down.

A hearing is taking place at the High Court to try to resolve their legal dispute.

Mr Frampton is suing Mr McGuigan over alleged withheld earnings.

On the first day of what is scheduled to be a two-week hearing, the court was told their once-close relationship began to break down in 2016.

It was a year before before formal ties were cut.

Mr Frampton, 33, is suing Mr McGuigan, his wife Sandra McGuigan and Cyclone Promotions (UK) Ltd, claiming a failure to pay purse money from his bouts.

At an earlier session, the court heard that the case centres on alleged earnings in excess of £4m.

The writs form the basis of a counter-claim to separate proceedings brought against Mr Frampton in London by the McGuigan family-run Cyclone Promotions over an alleged breach of contract.

Both Mr Frampton and Mr McGuigan have denied the claims against them.

'A fourth son'

As the hearing began on Tuesday in front of Mr Justice Huddleston, a barrister for Mr Frampton outlined how close the boxer used to be to Mr McGuigan.

The court was told that they began working together when Mr Frampton was aged 22 and he ended up living and training in the McGuigan family home in Kent, in the south of England.

Mr Gavin Millar QC said that Mr McGuigan persuaded Mr Frampton that he was "like a fourth son to him".

Mr McGuigan has three sons - Blane, Jake and Shane, who used to train Mr Frampton.

However, in spite of the close personal relationship, Mr Millar said that some of the financial arrangements that Mr Frampton had been entitled to know had been "kept secret".

The case continues.