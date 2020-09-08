A public inquiry will be held into alleged abuse of patients by staff at Muckamore Abbey Hospital, Northern Ireland's health minister has said.

Allegations of physical and mental abuse of patients began to emerge in 2017.

Last month, Health Minister Robin Swann said there had been a "sustained failure of care" at the hospital.

So far eight arrests have been made by police investigating ill-treatment of patients at the facility.

The first arrest was made in October 2019 and there have been 62 precautionary suspensions of staff. No-one has been charged.

Police have reviewed thousands of hours of CCTV footage as part of their investigation.

'Deserve more'

Speaking in Stormont on Tuesday, Mr Swann said there had been a "shocking failure which has affected some of the most vulnerable members of our society".

"Families and patients want and deserve more than apologies," he said.

"They want and need answers as to why this happened and how it was allowed to happen and I hope the public inquiry I have announced will give them those answers".