A Sinn Féin politician has called for more clarity over Covid-19 testing in Northern Ireland.

Assembly member Pat Sheehan was advised to travel to Stranraer, in Scotland, when trying to book a test for his four-year-old daughter.

As it stands, there are four fixed testing sites in Northern Ireland and six mobile venues.

The Public Health Agency (PHA) advice is to book a test within three days of developing coronavirus symptoms.

Mr Sheehan tried to order a home testing kit online after his daughter developed a high temperature but was told none were available.

The West Belfast assembly member then tried to book a slot at a local testing centre but was told the nearest available test was in Stranraer, more than 45 miles (72km) away.

"We've been at this for six months now, you would expect any difficulties there were would've been ironed out," Mr Sheehan told BBC News NI.

"My case isn't an isolated case, there seems to be a lot of people facing the same difficulties."

On Monday The Irish News reported people were booking tests at a mobile testing unit in Carrickfergus, arriving only to find out it had moved and no longer existed.

"I think the health minister needs to be honest and frank about the difficulties there are in the testing system because it is absolutely clear to me there are difficulties," said Mr Sheehan.

The assembly member called on Health Minister Robin Swann to outline a plan to ensure the testing system would be effective.

"The minister needs to explain what the problems are because if we don't know what the problems are then how will it be resolved," he said.

"There's no point trying to cover it up because it's only going to lead to greater frustration among people who are trying to get tested.

"The system is probably going to have to be ramped up over the next few months and if it can't handle the demand at the minute then what is it going to be like then?"

The Department of Health said Covid-19 testing centres were a matter for the PHA when contacted by BBC News NI..

BBC News NI have asked the PHA for a response.