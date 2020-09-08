Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The Chief Executive of the Southern Trust says he's "truly sorry" for what happened at Craigavon Area Hospital

The chief executive of the Southern Health Trust said he is "truly sorry and the trust is truly sorry for what has happened" at Craigavon Area Hospital.

On Monday, a fourth haematology patient died after testing positive for Covid-19.

Health Minister Robin Swann has announced a level three Serious Adverse Incident (SAI) investigation.

Seven patients on the haematology ward remain "very unwell".

Shane Devlin said the Southern Trust will cooperate fully with the SAI review.

Mr Devlin told Good Morning Ulster the trust "will be investigating thoroughly to understand what has happened, to make sure we can learn, because we need to learn".

Fourteen patients on the Haematology ward were confirmed to have the virus in a cluster identified last week, while another patient on the Three South ward also tested positive.

Twenty members of staff have tested positive for Covid-19 and a further 56 are also self-isolating because of potential contact with the virus.

Image copyright Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye Image caption Health Minister Robin Swann says questions must be answered about the outbreaks at Craigavon Hospital

Mr Devlin said he was confident the outbreaks at Craigavon Area Hospital are now "under control".

"There is still a considerable human impact and we need to work with families to get through that," he added.

He said the important thing was to try and pin-point how the virus had entered the hospital wards in the first place.

There have been no further cases identified in the emergency department, after three staff members tested positive and 21 were in self-isolation last month.

Families 'deserve answers'

SDLP MLA for Newry and Armagh Justin McNulty said it has been "devastatingly traumatic for the families involved".

He has spoken to some of those who have lost family members and told Good Morning Ulster they "want answers and they deserve answers".

"Their loved ones went into hospital Covid-free and the virus has been transmitted to them inside the ward," he said.

"They are really angry about that and feel that their loved ones should still be with them."

Ring of Steel

Mr McNulty described a meeting with Mr Devlin to discuss the deaths as "frank and blunt".

He said he had relayed some concerns raised by the families of those who died about "some inconsistencies that didn't sit well with them".

The SDLP MLA said he was hopeful the independent inquiry would get to the bottom of what caused the outbreak, and that lessons will be learned.

"This ward, the patients are immuno-compromised. You would hope there would have been a ring of steel around the ward, but sadly that wasn't the case.

"We might never get an explanation for how the virus got into the ward, but hopefully the investigation will unearth that."