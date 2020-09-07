A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following reports that shots were fired at a house in Dunmurry in west Belfast.

The attack was reported to police in the Pembroke Manor area on 11 July.

The 37-year-old man is also accused of possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances, discharging a firearm in a public place and drugs offences.

He was detained in west Belfast on Monday afternoon and is in police custody.