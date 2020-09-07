Dunmurry: Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
- 7 September 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following reports that shots were fired at a house in Dunmurry in west Belfast.
The attack was reported to police in the Pembroke Manor area on 11 July.
The 37-year-old man is also accused of possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances, discharging a firearm in a public place and drugs offences.
He was detained in west Belfast on Monday afternoon and is in police custody.