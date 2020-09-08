Up to 2,000 pigs have been killed in a fire in Kilkeel, County Down.

The pigs were inside a large shed at Carrigenagh Road when the fire broke out at 20:54 BST on Monday, a spokesman for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said.

One man suffered minor injuries in the blaze.

Four fire engines were called to the scene. The NIFRS said the blaze was brought under control by 23:50 BST.

It said the "cause of the fire is believed to be accidental ignition".

Special animal rescue teams worked alongside fire crews at the scene.

The Fire Service said the number of animals killed was estimated at between 1,500 and 2,000.

It said four fire engines - from Kilkeel, Newcastle and Warrenpoint, attended the incident along with the Animal Rescue Team, a Command Support Unit and a water tanker.

It said firefighters "worked in difficult conditions to prevent the fire spreading to adjacent buildings".