Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Craigavon Area Hospital treated the highest number of Covid-19 patients during the height of the pandemic

A fourth haematology patient at Craigavon Area Hospital has died after testing positive for coronavirus, the Southern Health Trust has confirmed.

Fourteen patients on the ward were confirmed to have the virus in a cluster identified last week.

The Trust said it had notified the Health Minister Robin Swann and public health officials about the latest death.

Mr Swann has announced a Level Three Serious Adverse Incident investigation.

This is the highest level health service investigation.

Speaking in the Northern Ireland Assembly, Mr Swann said he had asked the Southern Health Trust to "immediately initiate" the investigation.

Last week, two haematology patients in the hospital who had tested positive for Covid-19 died.

A third patient, from the same ward, who had been discharged, also died but the virus was not the primary cause of death.

The family of one of those patients, John Fleming, 79, from Loughgilly, said they wanted answers from the trust about how the virus got into his ward.

The health minister told the Assembly he was assured that everything that needs to be done to prevent infection was being done.

"The investigation will be in the form of a Level Three Serious Adverse Incident which I've asked the trust to initiate immediately," Mr Swann said.

Image copyright Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye Image caption Health Minister Robin Swann says questions must be answered about the outbreaks

"Support will be available for families, patients and staff throughout this, and the investigation will provide families with the answers they're entitled to.

"However, I simply cannot put a timeline until the underlying causes are established, which the investigation will provide."

The minister added that a series of steps were under way to share any lessons across all health and social care trusts in Northern Ireland.

"Undoubtedly questions have to be answered in relation to these outbreaks once the immediate threat is brought under control," he said.

Earlier on Monday, the daily release from the Department on Health in Northern Ireland reported one new coronavirus related death.

The department's daily dashboard shows that 141 people have been diagnosed in the last 24 hours. In total, 7,868 people in Northern Ireland have tested positive.