Image caption Jim Wells says the public health message has been "largely lost completely"

Former DUP health minister Jim Wells believes young people in Northern Ireland have "totally lost the message" when it comes to Covid-19.

The South Down MLA told BBC News NI he thinks "we are facing a second wave, mostly based around young people".

The Executive must "hammer home that message, that just because you're between 18 and 30 doesn't mean you're not a carrier," he said.

Mr Wells said it also "doesn't mean you are not a danger to your community".

Speaking on BBC Northern Ireland's Inside Politics Q&A webcast, he said younger people "may feel that they're infallible, they may feel that they will not die from Covid-19, but what are they taking back to elderly relatives who have underlying conditions?".

Appearing on the South Down edition of Inside Politics Q&A, Mr Wells said that, from the activities reported to him on a daily basis in the constituency, he believes the public health message has been "largely lost completely".

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Press briefings with the first and deputy first ministers were a regular occurrence

The SDLP's Colin McGrath told Inside Politics Q&A that he wants to see more clarity in the Executive's health messaging.

Mr McGrath, who chairs the committee which scrutinises the Executive Office, says the fact the first and deputy first ministers won't stand on a stage together to provide official joint briefings does not fill the public with confidence.

'No blockage'

Sinn Féin's Sinead Ennis also called for more clarity from the health department on aspects of the Covid-19 guidelines.

Ms Ennis said there was "no blockage" from Sinn Féin's end regarding joint news conferences hosted by the first and deputy first ministers.

She said the joint briefings had provided "a sense of security and familiarity" for the public and her party would welcome their return.

However Jim Wells disagreed, insisting Arlene Foster had been right to withdraw from the joint briefings after Michelle O'Neill's attendance at the funeral of the republican Bobby Storey.

Mr Wells says the Health Minister Robin Swann has now taken up the mantle and he does not believe the absence of Executive Office briefings are causing "any great difficulties".

