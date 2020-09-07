New 20mph speed limits outside 100 NI schools

Image copyright Darren Kidd Image caption Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said road safety was a priority for her department

Part-time speed limits of 20mph are being introduced outside 100 schools across Northern Ireland.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said it was part of a £2m funding commitment made in June.

Twenty-five schools in each of NI's four road divisions were selected.

Ms Mallon said a recent trial at seven schools showed that speed signs with flashing lights had a positive impact on the reduction of speed.

"Road safety, especially around our schools, is a priority and it is my intention that through future programmes many more schools will have a 20mph speed limit on the roads outside their gates," she said.

"My officials are working at pace to develop the schemes, take forward the legislation and put in place the new part-time 20mph speed limit measures at these schools."

She said the 100 schools were chosen "based on considerations of need as well as individual site constraints".

The announcement came as police in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon revealed they had detected a car being driven 19mph over the local speed limit close to a school on Monday.

In her statement, Nichola Mallon said "it is vital that all road users take care on our roads".

"Together, we can deliver safer places for all our communities," she added.