Image caption Details on the nature and extent of goods checks at Northern Ireland ports are still to be agreed

Sinn Féin and the SDLP have warned Boris Johnson against reneging on his Brexit deal amid reports he plans to override the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The Financial Times reported the UK plans new legislation to end the legal force of customs arrangements that were designed to avoid a hard Irish border.

NI Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill, of Sinn Féin, said that would be a "treacherous betrayal".

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said ripping up the EU deal would threaten peace.

Government sources told the BBC that the legislation would be introduced this week, describing it as a "sensible fall-back option" in case negotiations with the EU break down on the implementation of the NI deal.

The UK Agriculture Minister George Eustice told the BBC's Today programme the government was "committed to implementing the NI Protocol".

What is the Northern Ireland Protocol?

The Northern Ireland Protocol was added to the EU Withdrawal Deal late last year, after more than three years of negotiations on how to prevent new customs checks along the land border in Ireland.

Under the protocol, Northern Ireland would leave the EU customs union with the rest of the UK at the end of this year, but would continue to enforce the EU's customs code at its ports.

Northern Ireland would also stay in the EU Single Market for goods, meaning some new checks on products entering NI from GB.

Details on the nature and extent of goods checks at Northern Ireland ports are still to be agreed but unionist parties are strongly opposed to the protocol, fearing it damages the UK union.

'Most reckless act'

Ms O'Neill tweeted on Sunday night that any threat to roll back the protocol "would inflict irreversible harm on the all-Ireland economy".

She also said it would damage Northern Ireland's 1998 peace deal, the Good Friday Agreement.

Mr Eastwood said overriding the EU deal "could see the return of a hard border in Ireland" and threaten the peace and stability built up over decades in Northern Ireland.

He also said that if the prime minister reneged on a deal he signed just last October, it would "shred the British government's international credibility".

"It's absolutely astonishing that any government who says that they want to go and do trade deals around the world would just rip up an agreement that they made a few months ago with the European Union," he told BBC Radio Four.

Unionist opposition

However, Northern Ireland's biggest unionist parties have opposed the Northern Ireland Protocol since it was introduced, saying it would create an economic border in the Irish Sea.

They fear it will damage the union as Northern Ireland businesses will be treated differently from those in Great Britain.

First Minister and DUP leader Arlene Foster had argued against the protocol but days ago she told Sky News that Mr Johnson's deal won the support of parliament and was now the "law".

But on Sunday, the DUP's Brexit spokesman Sammy Wilson struck a markedly different tone from his leader, saying the party "will not accept" the EU Withdrawal Agreement.

The Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney described the reports as "a very unwise way to proceed".

In a statement, released before news the government was planning new legislation broke, the UUP leader described the protocol as "potentially disastrous economically and constitutionally for Northern Ireland".

"We won`t be able to trade within our own country without jumping through legislative hoops dictated by the EU and meekly accepted by the Conservative government," Steve Aiken said.

On Monday morning he tweeted that "any moves on removing impact of Irish Sea Border will be very welcome".

Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) party leader Jim Allister said the Withdrawal Agreement tears "at the very fabric of the union".