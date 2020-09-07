Charges as police seize £200k of cocaine

Image caption Police said the arrest followed an intelligence-led operation

A 24-year-old man from County Tyrone has been remanded in custody after police seized an estimated £200,000 of cocaine in an animal feed sack.

Dean McReynolds, of Coagh Road in Stewartstown, is charged with possessing, importing, intending to supply and being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

He is also accused of possessing cash as criminal property.

Police said the arrest followed an intelligence-led operation.

A detective constable told Enniskillen Magistrates' Court, sitting in Omagh, the defendant was detained in Armagh on Sunday.

They said the suspect's car was stopped in Markethill Road after police received a tip-off.

The officer told the court Mr McReynolds failed to stop, resulting in a collision which involved two police vehicles and another car.

He added that the defendant tried to run away carrying the animal feed sack and when caught said: "My life is over."

Bail opposed

The court was told Mr McReynolds was searched and a small amount of powder was found on him which later tested positive as cocaine.

A subsequent search of his home and two vehicles recovered several phones and £1,700 in cash.

The detective also said "the ident of the vehicle is in question" after explaining that the chassis number of the car linked to the arrest was not consistent with its registration.

Opposing bail, the officer said it was not believed to have been "a one-man operation".

The defence said an initial estimate valued the drugs at £120,000, although admitted it was still "a serious amount".

With regards to accusations of dangerous driving and making off from police, the court heard Mr McReynolds "turned to see a vehicle beside him with a gun pointed at him".

"There were no sirens and no lights according to him," the defence continued.

District judge Steven Keown refused bail and said the police investigation appeared to show the drugs may have "crossed the border".

"In terms of the quantity of drugs involved, it would point to him being somebody who is somewhat trusted and may also be operating at a significant level," he said.

Mr McReynolds was remanded to appear again via video-link before Dungannon Magistrates' Court later in September.