A 65-year-old man has appeared by phone link at Belfast Magistrates Court after he was extradited from Spain to Northern Ireland on Friday.

He was arrested in Spain on a European Arrest Warrant requested by Northern Ireland police in connection with a number of historical sexual offences against a child, dating to the 1980s.

District Judge Fiona Bagnall heard that the man had not applied for bail.

He remains in custody with a date set for a further hearing on 21 September.

The man's lawyer told the court that this date would allow him to complete his two-week Covid-19 quarantine period.