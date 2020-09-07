Image caption Muckamore treats adults with severe learning disabilities and mental health needs

A 57-year-old woman has been arrested by police investigating allegations of of ill-treatment of patients at Muckamore Abbey Hospital.

The woman was arrested in the Antrim area by detectives from the PSNI's Public Protection Branch.

The County Antrim hospital has been the subject of a major police investigation into allegations that staff physically and mentally abused several patients.

The woman detained on Monday is the eighth person to be arrested.

The first arrest was made in October 2019 and there have been 59 precautionary suspensions of staff, but no-one has been charged.

Police have reviewed thousands of hours of CCTV footage as part of their investigation.

Last month, the Department of Health published a damning review into the leadership and governance of Muckamore Abbey Hospital, focusing on the period between 2012 and 2017.

Health Minister Robin Swann said there had been a "sustained failure of care" at the hospital and he apologised on behalf of the health service to patients and families who had "been let down".