Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Craigavon Area Hospital treated the highest number of Covid-19 patients in NI during the height of the pandemic

Two of the haematology patients at Craigavon Area Hospital, who were diagnosed with Covid-19, have died in the past 48 hours.

The Southern Trust said a third patient, who had been discharged, had also died but the virus was not the primary cause of death.

Fourteen patients on the haematology ward were confirmed to have the virus in a cluster identified last week.

No further patients have tested positive for Covid-17.

But 17 members of staff have contracted the virus and are off work.

Forty-two staff members who were potential contacts are also self-isolating.

The trust says a second member of staff on a general medical ward (Ward 3 South) has tested positive.

Fourteen staff members are self-isolating.

A total of 56 staff connected with the clusters are currently self-isolating, with more clinical and non-clinical staff across the trust isolating as well.

The trust said those generally relate to family or social contacts, where guidelines require a 14-day period of isolation.

The trust says the emergency department is operating as normal, after a cluster was identified there last month.

No further cases have been detected.