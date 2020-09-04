Image copyright Reuters Image caption August saw growth in the NI car market but on a year-to-date basis sales are still down

New car sales in Northern Ireland continued to bounce back in August, industry data suggests.

Sales were up by nearly 7% compared to the same month last year.

That followed a 17% year-on-year surge in July, which was the first full month of post-lockdown trading for car showrooms.

Scotland and Wales also saw increased sales in August but England slipped back, leading to a fall in sales for the UK as a whole.

The most popular new car in Northern Ireland was the Hyundai Tucson.

The Society for Motor Manufacturers and Traders said the overall decline in the UK was "disappointing" adding that August is typically one of the new car market's quietest months.

"September is likely to provide a better barometer," said its chief executive Mike Hawes.

"As the nation takes steps to return to normality, protecting consumer confidence will be critical to driving a recovery."