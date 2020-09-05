Work to begin on £1.2m windmill regeneration

Work is to begin on a £1.2m regeneration of Ballycopeland Windmill, near Millisle, in County Down.

The site, Northern Ireland's only working windmill, dates back to the late 18th Century.

The investment includes a visitor centre, a new access road and parking.

It has been funded by the Department for Communities, Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, as well as Ards and North Down Borough Council.

In a joint statement, they said work would begin in early September and is expected to be completed by May 2021.

The regeneration will also involve a refurbishment of the existing miller's cottage and kilnman's house.

The windmill was used in the production of animal feed until 1915, before it was taken into state care in 1937.

Conservation work began in 2015 by Historic Environment Division following damage caused by excessive wind.

Image copyright Department for Communities Image caption Communities Minister Carál Ní Chuilín said the regeneration will deliver economic and community benefits to the area

Communities Minister Carál Ní Chuilín, whose department is providing £700,000 of the funding, described the windmill as "very important".

She said the investment would bring "wide-ranging community and economic benefits to the area".

"It is the only roller-reefing windmill left in the world.

"It is one of only a small number of windmills still in working order on the island - despite the fact that there used to be dozens in east County Down - and even rarer as it still retains its original machinery inside, along with its ancillary buildings."

Image copyright Department for Communities Image caption The site will be closed to the public until its expected reopening in summer 2021

Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Edwin Poots said the plans would "enhance this unique tourist offering in north Down".

"It will also show the link between farming and industry in rural Northern Ireland in days gone by," he added.

The minister's department, through its Rural Tourism Fund, is contributing £500,000, while £30,000 will come from Ards and North Down Borough Council.

Its mayor, Cllr Trevor Cummings, said Ballycopeland Windmill is known for its "iconic image".

"The partnership investment will allow restoration, enhanced facilities and allow more visitors to experience the wonderful site," he said.