Image copyright PA Media Image caption Titanic Belfast, one of NI's busiest tourism attractions, said income streams dried up overnight after the lockdown

A draft tourism action plan has suggested introducing a voucher scheme to give households £50 to spend at local businesses.

The document, obtained by BBC Radio Ulster's Inside Business programme, describes the pandemic as an "existential threat" to the industry.

It was put together by industry bodies involved with the tourism working group.

The Department for the Economy said it would not be appropriate to comment.

Northern Ireland's tourism sector has been valued at £1bn and the industry had believed 2020 would be a record year.

The coronavirus pandemic, global lockdowns and current travel restrictions have damaged the international market.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The Department for the Economy says the action plan was still in draft form

Economy Minister Diane Dodds established a working group, made up of industry representatives, to make recommendations as to how to aid the recovery of the sector.

Among the recommendations from those on the working group:

Running a voucher scheme in partnership with major NI media outlets. The promotions will allocate a set number of £50 vouchers to readers to redeem at participating businesses. These will be available to all households in Northern Ireland

A comprehensive Covid-testing programme to be implemented at island of Ireland airports to ensure confidence in the destination for both visitors and local residents

Marketing campaigns in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland and extensive market research, estimated to cost £11m over three years

Creation of a 'local lockdown' fund to support staff and businesses, events and venues if a localised lockdown is required.

The draft document is understood to be from the end of July and may have been amended at further meetings.

The plan also asked for targeted financial support to the value of £5m for the coach industry and £2m for B&B operators.

A spokesperson for the Department for the Economy said "the action plan is still in draft form and yet to complete due process".

"It would not be appropriate to comment at this stage," they added.

Inside Business will be broadcast on BBC Radio Ulster at 17:30 BST on Friday.