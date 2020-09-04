Image copyright European Photopress Agency

Police have issued a second £1,000 fine in Northern Ireland to someone for breaching Covid-19 travel rules.

On Tuesday, a County Fermanagh man became the first in Northern Ireland to receive such a fine.

It is understood he went out socialising in Enniskillen on Sunday after returning from holiday in Spain, before later testing positive.

Police have confirmed a second person was fined on Friday for a breach of the International Travel Regulations.

The PSNI (Police Service of Northern Ireland) also confirmed that between 30 March to 4 September there have been a total of 479 fines issued for breaches of coronavirus regulations.

There have also been 745 community resolution notices issued in that period.

No fines have been issued in relation to the wearing of face masks on public transport.

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd said it was a key role for the police to "support our public health colleagues and the NI Executive to ensure we all play our part in stopping the spread of the coronavirus and save lives".

On Friday, 61 new positive cases of the virus were confirmed in Northern Ireland, bringing the total to 7,503.

There was one further death, meaning there have now been 564 Covid-linked deaths in Northern Ireland recorded by the Department of Health.

