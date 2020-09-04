Image copyright PA

The first and deputy first ministers have written to the government of Mauritius expressing concern about the investigation into the murder of Michaela McAreavey.

Mrs McAreavey was found strangled in a bath at a hotel 12 days after her wedding in January 2011.

No-one has been convicted of the killing.

Two hotel workers were tried for Mrs McAreavey's murder, but found not guilty in 2012.

Last year, her husband John McAreavey said he feared authorities in the country have given up on the case.

At the time he called on politicians across the island of Ireland to intervene.

Authorities in the country have insisted the case is not closed and that they are determined to find those responsible.

Intervention

On Friday, Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said she and First Minister Arlene Foster have now jointly intervened, in a bid to progress the investigation.

She said they had written to the Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth to urge him to "bring those responsible to justice".

In a video on Twitter, Ms O'Neill said the loss of Mrs McAreavey had been "acutely felt across the island of Ireland" for almost a decade.

In the letter, which has been seen by BBC News NI and was sent on Thursday, the first and deputy first ministers said it was important that the families "have confidence that everything that could be done in investigating this case is done".

Mrs McAreavey was the daughter of Tyrone GAA manager Mickey Harte.

Image copyright PA Image caption John and Michaela McAreavey on their wedding day in 2011

Ms O'Neill said she shared the family's view that "the Mauritian investigation has been defined by sustained indifference and they have no tangible evidence that the Mauritian authorities are serious about pursuing those responsible".

'Stands ready'

The executive will continue to do all they can to support the McAreavey and Harte families, added Ms O'Neill.

Stormont's Department of Justice had previously said dealing with other governments and their justice systems was a reserved matter for Westminster, meaning the Foreign Office was "responsible for any representations".

The Irish Department of Foreign Affairs has said it "stands ready to provide continued consular assistance" but could not comment on details of specific cases.

In 2017, Mr McAreavey returned to Mauritius and offered a reward of 2m Mauritian rupees (£44,000) for information.

However, it did not lead to a breakthrough in the investigation.

In July this year, Mr McAreavey said he was "sickened" by a deal between the country's tourism authorities and Liverpool FC.

He had called on the football club to reconsider the deal.