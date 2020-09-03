Image copyright PA Media Image caption The alleged leadership of the New IRA was secretly recorded

The alleged leaders of the New IRA were recorded planning acts of "mayhem" and a potential joint venture with a Middle Eastern grouping, a court has heard.

The dissident republican group's most senior members discussed training, finance, acquisition and discipline within its ranks, it was claimed.

Details emerged as bail was refused to a woman facing terrorist charges.

Amanda McCabe, 49, of Ailsbury Gardens in Lurgan, was arrested as part of a major PSNI and MI5 investigation.

She is accused of belonging to a proscribed organisation and two counts of involvement in the preparation of terrorist acts.

Ms McCabe is among 10 people charged as part of Operation Arbacia, a surveillance-led offensive targeting the terrorist grouping's activities.

The investigation involved bugging two suspected meetings in County Tyrone earlier this year.

'Highest echelons of IRA'

Belfast Magistrates Court heard evidence in the case centres on audio and video recordings from alleged gatherings at properties near Sixmilecross and Omagh in February and July.

"These meetings were of the highest echelons on the IRA," prosecution counsel submitted.

"They (involved) two senior members of the IRA army council addressing members of the IRA executive."

Opposing Ms McCabe's bid to be released from custody, he claimed the risk to the public posed by those in attendance was at the highest level.

"It was a group which is intent on mayhem and serious terrorist offences, meeting to prepare, direct and discuss those offences," the prosecutor contended.

Image caption Lurgan woman Amanda McCabe appeared at Belfast Magistrates Court on Thursday

Defence lawyers have repeatedly raised concerns over potential entrapment and the role of a special agent in the operation.

But the prosecution insisted any assertions about the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act (RIPA) being used to obtain authorisation were incorrect.

Defence barrister Joseph O'Keefe argued that the reported role of a state agent would expose "flaws" in the case at an early stage.

He described Ms McCabe as a mother and grandmother with a clear record who has lived in the Lurgan area all her life.

"She should be given the benefit of the doubt and would comply with any bail conditions," Mr O'Keefe added.

'Full and active part'

However, District Judge Peter Magill held that the alleged offences were "as serious as one can envisage".

He pointed out the prosecution claim Ms McCabe took a "full and active part" in terrorist discussions.

"Those matters involved the discipline, the finances and the acquisition of material by which terrorist acts can be carried out in the context of an organisation which calls itself the IRA," Mr Magill said.

"There are indications of connections with Middle Eastern organisations also, exploration of joint ventures and exploration of attracting finance and training.

"There are also discussions in respect of discipline within the organisation (and) there are discussions of terrorist acts in furtherance of the aims of at least one Middle Eastern organisation."

Refusing bail, he remanded Ms McCabe in custody to appear again later this month.