A County Fermanagh man fined £1,000 for breaching Covid-19 regulations after returning from a holiday to Spain.

It is understood he went out socialising in Enniskillen on Sunday, before later testing positive.

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd confirmed that the fine had been issued on Tuesday.

Anyone travelling to Northern Ireland from countries not on the 'green list' of exemptions is required to self-isolate for two weeks on arrival.

It is understood the man had recently returned from the Balearic Islands, as first reported by the Belfast Telegraph.

ACC Todd said the management of Covid-19 travel rules was a matter for UK Border Force, and police acted on its recommendation about potential breaches.

He said police would also "act on any significant concerns raised by members of the public".

"As always, our approach remains to engage, explain and encourage, and only where necessary enforce," he said.

"Everyone needs to continue to follow the government's guidance to help suppress the transmission of the virus and support our NHS."

He added it was "encouraging to see" that there had been a high level of compliance with the mandatory quarantine on travellers to Northern Ireland.

