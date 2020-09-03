Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Police officers were called to the area last month after a suspicious device was found

Four men have been charged in connection with a petrol bomb attack on police in Lurgan, County Armagh, last month.

A number of petrol bombs were thrown at officers during disorder on Levin Road, in Kilwilkie on 23 August.

The men, aged 29, 36, 46 and 52, have been charged with offences including riotous behaviour, use of petrol bombs and making petrol bombs.

A 25-year-old man has also been charged with affray.

Police were called to the Levin Road area on 23 August after a suspicious device was found. It was later declared an elaborate hoax.

The four men will appear at Craigavon Magistrates Court on 4 September. The 25-year-old man will appear on 30 September.