Image copyright ReefLIVE Ltd Image caption An artistic impression of the proposed aquarium on Queen's Road

Plans for a £10m aquarium in Belfast have been approved by Belfast city councillors.

The move comes despite concerns raised by Ards and North Down Council, which said it would impact NI's existing aquarium - Exploris in Portaferry.

On Wednesday, the council's chief executive wrote to Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon asking her to urgently review the application.

ReefLIVE Ltd will be built on Queen's Road in Belfast's Titanic Quarter.

The firm has previously said it expects to attract more than 300,000 people each year and hoped to open in 2021.

Councillors on Belfast city council's planning committee approved the project on Wednesday night, hours after Ards and North Down Council raised objections.

The committee also approved an outline planning application to redevelop more than ten acres of Belfast city centre, known as the Tribeca project.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption A young boy admires the underwater view at Exploris in Portaferry

The Exploris aquarium, with its marine exhibitions and a seal sanctuary on the shores of Strangford Lough, has attracted visitors to Portaferry for several decades.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ards and North Down Council chief executive, Stephen Reid, had urged Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon to "call in" the application for the Belfast aquarium.

In a letter, he said that the council was "very concerned" that the Belfast project would negatively affect Exploris and have "wider ramifications for the town of Portaferry, its hinterland and the borough".

"There seems to have been no regard given to the fact that there are current challenges regarding recruitment of specialist aquarists, and the council is concerned regarding potential shortages in the labour market and potential staffing of Exploris," the letter added.

Image copyright ReefLIVE Ltd Image caption The developers aim to submit their planning application in October

BBC News NI has asked the Department for Infrastructure for a response to the concerns raised by Ards and North Down Council.

After the project was approved, Chief Executive of the Belfast Chamber of Commerce Simon Hamilton tweeted that it was good news and would "create an additional tourism asset" for Belfast.

However, Ulster Unionist councillor on Ards and North Down Council, Philip Smith, said Exploris needs to be protected, "despite new competition".

In 2014, the executive approved £1m in emergency funding to secure Exploris's future, and it closed for a period of refurbishment until 2016.

Tribeca

On Wednesday councillors on Belfast city council's planning committee also approved an outline planning application to redevelop more than ten acres of Belfast city centre.

Image copyright Castlebrooke Investments Image caption The developer says it wants to bring North Street Arcade back into use

The £500m Tribeca project was given the go ahead, despite objections from campaigners.

It's focus is on the streets between St Anne's Cathedral and Royal Avenue which includes historic buildings like the North Street Arcade.

The Tribeca project is the latest attempt to regenerate this part of the city.

Castlebrooke developments wants to redevelop the area, with a mix of office space, retail, and accommodation.

But the project has run into difficulties - with the main sticking points around the provision of social housing, public space, and demolition of built heritage.

In July this year a decision on the development in Belfast city centre was deferred.

A revised application came before the council's planning committee on Wednesday night.

Councillors had asked for more information on certain issues, and after 3 hours of discussion, they voted to approve the application by 8 votes to 5.