PSNI chief 'surprised' at Troubles proposals

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Chief Constable Simon Byrne made his comments to the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee on Wednesday

Chief Constable Simon Byrne has said he is "surprised" by government proposals to end most Troubles investigations and has questioned support for the move.

He was giving evidence to Westminster's Northern Ireland Affairs Committee.

He said the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) was not consulted on what amounted to a major rethink on dealing with the past, set out in March.

Under government proposals, most investigations would be closed down.

This is seen as a way to protect Army veterans from future prosecutions.

Mr Byrne said there was "a risk" the idea undermines the rule of law.

He said "based on deliberations" he is "not so sure" the government's fresh approach has support.

'Stumbling block'

"Many people still clamour for the Stormont House Agreement. That's the stumbling block," Mr Byrne told the committee.

The PSNI wants 2,000 Troubles-era cases taken off its hands and has backed the idea of an independent Historical Investigations Unit, as set out in the 2014 agreement.

Mr Byrne said legacy cases continue to put pressure on resources and deter some Catholics from joining the PSNI.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The roots of Northern Ireland’s Troubles lie deep in Irish history

Embroiled in more than 40 court cases brought by families, the PSNI currently spends about £15m a year on legal costs related to Troubles investigations.

The committee also took evidence from Jon Boutcher, the retired police chief in charge of Operation Kenova, which is looking into more than 200 historical murders.

He has previously voiced concerns about aspects of the government's proposals and has advised them to proceed cautiously.

Mr Boutcher was asked if he would support the idea of a statute of limitations, or amnesty, in Troubles cases.

"Because of my principles an amnesty is uncomfortable but we have to accept prosecutions are incredibly unlikely in cases from so long ago," he said.

"The focus should be on information recovery [for families]. But a criminal justice process should still exist."