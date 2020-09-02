Image caption Police have appealed for information

A man was beaten in his home before being taken into his garden and shot a number of times in both legs in a paramilitary-style assault in Bushmills, County Antrim, police said.

It happened on Tuesday night in the Ballyclogh Road area of the village.

Officers said they received a report at about 22:40 BST that a man had been assaulted at his home by a number of men wearing balaclavas and armed with crow bars, before being shot.

The man is currently in hospital.

"Our enquiries are at a very early stage and I would like to appeal to anyone who has information which may assist our investigation to contact police and tell us what you know," said Det Insp Peter McKenna.

"No-one deserves to have this happen to them and there is absolutely no justification for an attack like this in our society.

"We must all work together to bring those responsible to justice and to stop this from happening to anyone else."