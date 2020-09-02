Image copyright PA Media Image caption Arlene Foster said she hoped to meet with Justice Minister Naomi Long to discuss tougher sentencing soon

First Minister Arlene Foster has called on tougher sentences for people found guilty of murdering public servants, including police, prison officers, soldiers and health workers.

NI has the most lenient tariff across the UK and Ireland for this crime.

In August, a 40-year sentence was given in the Republic for the capital murder of a police officer, but in NI the starting tariff is 15-16 years.

Mrs Foster said this was "morally indefensible" in the Belfast Telegraph.

Speaking to BBC News NI's Good Morning Ulster programme later on Tuesday, she said she did not think it was "fair or just" and that Stormont needed "to have a very serious look" at it.

Aaron Brady, from Crossmaglen, in County Armagh, was found guilty of the capital murder of garda (Irish police officer) Adrian Donohoe, who was shot dead in a robbery in County Louth in 2013.

In order to be convicted of the offence, the jury had to be satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that Brady knew he was shooting a garda on active duty, or was reckless as to whether or not he was a garda.

Image copyright Donohoe family Image caption Det Garda Adrian Donohoe was shot dead during a robbery in 2013

The crime of capital murder in the Republic of Ireland carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 40 years.

In England and Wales, it is 30 years and the crime carries a minimum sentence of 20 years in Scotland.

"Yet in Northern Ireland that figure is less than half," said the first minister.

"It has been a concern of mine for some time.

"It is important that our justice service is fit for purpose.

"The justice system has to give justice to the victims, those people who have been wronged, and it has to reflect the harm that has been caused.

"It has to be a deterrent so we deter people from that crime and there has to be an element of rehabilitation."

'A very clear message'

Mrs Foster said it was important that a "very clear message" was sent to those involved in dissident republican activity in Northern Ireland "that if you murder a public servant you will be going to jail for a very long time".

"Unfortunately I don't think that that message is there at present."

In 2016, then-justice minister Claire Sudgen launched a major review of sentencing in Northern Ireland.

The first minister said she hoped to meet with Justice Minister Naomi Long to discuss the issue soon.