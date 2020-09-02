Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Craigavon Area Hospital treated the highest number of Covid-19 patients in NI during the height of the pandemic

Some services could be halted at Craigavon Area Hospital after a third Covid-19 outbreak was detected there, according to a health trust chief executive.

Shane Devlin, who leads the Southern Trust, said that would be a last resort and that the hospital "is managing".

It follows the identification of two clusters at the hospital last week.

Over 50 staff are self-isolating following confirmation of the third outbreak at the hospital.

"In terms of haematology we have a total of 40 staff who are quarantining and isolating and now in terms of the general medical ward we now have 11 members of staff who are isolating," Mr Devlin told Good Morning Ulster.

"Clearly they are not all Covid-positive, but what we must really appreciate is, given it is a highly contagious virus, we must make sure that anyone who potentially has been in contact with infected cases, or anyone who is positive, that we quarantine them."

He said he was grateful for the response from hospital staff who he acknowledged were under "extra pressure" and said the trust was exploring ways to alleviate that.

"We would be looking to agency staff and, finally and reluctantly, there may be services we would have to stop delivering to allow staff to carry on caring for patients that we can't stop delivering to," he said.

"What I would say at the moment is that we are managing that and I don't want to induce any panic, that is being managed well, but clearly there is the potential that that (the outbreaks) could have an impact on clients and patients.

"Any large organisation, and that includes the health and social care trusts, if we begin to lose staff through illness or through quarantine it can have an impact, but I would stress that we are managing that."

All visiting across the County Armagh hospital has been suspended from Wednesday, with a review to take place next week. Visits may still take place in end-of-life circumstances.

The Southern Trust says there have been no further cases identified in the emergency department, after three staff members tested positive and 21 were in self-isolation.

Another four patients have now been diagnosed with Covid-19 on the haematology ward, which treats blood disorders.

Ten patients there were confirmed to have the virus last week, along with eight staff members.

The trust said there are now 16 members of staff on the ward off and self-isolating.

Contact tracing of those staff members has been carried out and another 40 staff members are isolating as potential contacts.

The ward remains closed to new admissions.

Contact tracing 'a success'

First Minister Arlene Foster said the executive is continuing to monitor developments across Northern Ireland and acknowledged that cases were rising in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council area as well as in Belfast.

However, she added that contact tracing had been "one of the successes of our dealing with Covid-19".

"We're very pleased with the fact that when people are contacted, they co-operate in a very willing way.

"Compliance around contact tracing is around the 80-90% mark and that is very good. That means that it is working."